“I went to the hospital and saw his lifeless body. As I am talking to you, we are planning for their burial”

A few hours to crossing over to the year 2023, a fatal road crash killed four residents of Bogoro in Bauchi state.

The accident which occurred at about 7 pm on Friday, involved two motorcycles that had a head-on collision at a junction along Kurum -Bogoro junction.

According to an eyewitness account, the two motorcyclists were coming from opposite directions leading to a collision with each other at the junction leading to the death of four persons who rode the motorcycles while two travelers were injured variously.

A Police report in the area indicated that before the crash, one of the motorcycles operated without headlights making it difficult for the other rider from the opposite direction not to be aware thereby leading to the crash.

A family of the victims, Mr. Daniel Haruna narrated how his son perished in the accident saying, “yes, my son was killed in the unfortunate accident.”





According to him, “He and his friend left home yesterday evening to go to a nearby village called Kurum, but, a few minutes later, I received a phone call that they were involved in an accident.”

“I went to the hospital and saw his lifeless body. As I am talking to you, we are planning for their burial. The dead people are four in number while those injured are currently receiving treatment at the general hospital, Bogoro,” he added.

While reacting to the sad news, the Chairman of Bogoro LGC, Hon Markus Bitrus Lusa described the accident as very unfortunate calling on road users to be cautious, especially in the festive season.