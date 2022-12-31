2023: Kwankwaso most capable, competent presidential candidate — NNPP 

As Nigerians begin the countdown to 2023 general elections, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has described its presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as the most capable and competent for Nigeria’s presidency.

NNPP in a statement titled ‘Time To Decide For A New Nigeria’ signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Dr Agbo Major and made available to Tribune Online, said the 2023 elections offer a fresh start for new Nigeria, enthrone genuine democracy on the platform of the NNPP that will bring to an end the sufferings Nigerians have been subjected to in the last seven and half years.

According to Agbo, the New Year and the upcoming general election will afford Nigerians a unique opportunity to choose patriotic, credible, courageous, honest, compassionate, versatile and God-fearing leaders who will turn around the destiny of the nation and steer the ship of the state from its perilous course while adding that the general election is crucial for the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

“As we approach the threshold of 2023, a fresh start is offered to us to enthrone genuine democracy and build a new Nigeria we all desire and deserve on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party. This will bring to an end our long national nightmare and consistent policies somersaults which crippled our economy and made Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of nations.

“The tasks ahead are enormous and so are the opportunities to build a strong, virile, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and just democratic society. Nation-building is a collective responsibility of citizens and calls for prayers, unity, tolerance and shared vision.

“The New Year and the upcoming general election will afford Nigerians a unique opportunity to choose patriotic, credible, courageous, honest, compassionate, versatile and God-fearing leaders who will turn around the destiny of the nation and steer the ship of the state from its perilous course. The general election is crucial for the survival of democracy in Nigeria. It demands citizens’ active participation in the electoral process.”

The party called on eligible Nigerian voters to collect their permanent voter cards, come out en masse and vote for its candidates in all elections, ensure their votes are counted and count in the overall result. The will and mandate of the people must be respected as power belongs to the people. The party will resist any attempt to subvert the clear mandate of Nigerians.

NNPP also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a free playing field to all political parties and their candidates participating in the elections.

“The commission should ensure that all electoral materials are ready and provided on time to ensure citizens discharge their civic duties that will chart the way forward for the country in the next four years.





“Security agents should be alive to their constitutional duties and ensure adequate protection of the people and electoral materials. The wanton killings and burning of INEC offices are outrageous, barbaric and despicable, sad commentary on our political process. This madness must stop. Enough is enough.”