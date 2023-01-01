New Year: Eight die in multiple crash

Seven persons lost their lives on Sunday

in an auto crash that involved two vehicles near GOFAMINT camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Meanwhile, another accident also involving two vehicles in an head on collision claimed a life along Sagamu -Benin Expressway all within the corridor of Ogun State.

According to a statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), through its Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe,

the accident that claimed seven lives happened at about 4.10pm on New Year’s Day.

Okpe said a total of 25 persons were involved, comprising of 17 male adults and eight female adults.

She explained that six male and one female adults died in the accident, while 16 persons sustained injuries and two escaped unhurt.

Okpe explained that excessive speed on the part of a Toyota bus driver was the suspected cause of the accident.

The bus driver was reported to have lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the moving truck from behind.

Similarly, the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), said that the accident that happened on the Sagamu -Benin Expressway was a collision between a Sienna Bus and RAV4 Jeep.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, explained that one person died in the accident.