Hoodlums murder wife of Ebubeagu security outfit commander in Ebonyi

Top NewsMetro
By Rachael Omidiji
Tension in Ebonyi .Gunmen attack community, Effium killings: Ebonyi group condemns attack on Ezza refugees' camp, 25 years after, Osobong, Izzi/Ikwo communities reunite, declare ceasefire, Gunmen kill three policemen in Ebonyi, tortured by Ebubeagu operatives, sever head of Ebubeagu security personnel, renewed attack in Ebonyi communities, Hoodlums kill Ebubeagu member, Police arrest man for kidnapping, Police kill kidnap kingpin, selling newborn baby, Ebonyi council boss debunks,Police arrest teacher allegedly parading as lawyer in Ebonyi, recommends N189m compensation, Killings have continued in Ebonyi, Ebonyi indigenes raise the alarm, Ebonyi, building collapse,, Suspected suicide bomber killed, Ebonyi PDP set to

The Ebonyi State Police Command said hoodlums have killed the wife of the Commander of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in the Afikpo-South local government area of the state and equally razed down the house, as the incident happened at Owutu Edda community on Sunday January 1, at 2:30 am.

Ebonyi State police public Relation officer Chris Anyanwu confirmed the incident and told reporters in Abakaliki that the hoodlums also set the commander’s house ablaze.

“A report filed in by CSP Ayodele Umujose, the Divisional Police Officer, Afikpo-South Division in the state, has it that the Ama-Etiti Amaoso Edda Youth Leader, Nnachi Mba, reported that at about 0230hrs on January 1, 2023, the house of the Afikpo-South Ebubeagu Commander, Oyeku Kalu Chima located at Owutu Edda, was attacked.

“His house was set ablaze while his wife, Chima, was killed by the attackers.”

She added that “It has not been established who perpetrated the dastardly act. The said Ebubeagu Commander alleged that it was one Okporie Ashango and his cohorts that did it.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aliyu Garba, has directed that immediate investigation be activated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to unravel those behind the crimes.

“Further, detectives of the SCIID and operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams have taken over proceedings in the area as the CP orders that the perpetrators must be fished out and brought to book pronto.

“It is rather unfortunate that mischief-makers are still fomenting fracas in the state despite the grace of witnessing a new year!” the police spokesman said.

You might also like
Top News

Umahi orders arrest of APC Chairman, Rep candidate after death of policeman, two…

Latest News

Court remands 3 for kidnapping in Ebonyi

Metro

Ebonyi court orders remand of rape suspect in a correctional centre

Latest News

#ICYMI: 19-year-old student hospitalised in Ebonyi after 41-day fasting 

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More