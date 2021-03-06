New SWAN excos emerge in Niger State

A Journalist with the Niger State Publishing Company, Newsline newspapers Ltd, in Minna, Mr George Daniya, has emerged as the new Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) to pilot the affairs of the association in the next three years.

Also, Mr Samson Ojogbane of African Independent Television (AIT) has emerged as the new Vice chairman while Chinwendu Nnadozie, of Daily Independent Newspapers Limited, emerged as the first female State Secretary of SWAN.

Speaking at the inauguration/swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Pen House, Minna, on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Mr Emmanuel Umar has called for the sustenance of the working relationship between SWAN and the ministry for the growth and development of sports.

The Commissioner who spoke through the Director of Sports in the ministry, Comrade Sheshi Katcha said the ministry welcomed criticisms by SWAN as part of the driving force that propels it to act on issues that affect Sports, adding, however, that such reports must not be geared towards destroying the existing bond between the two.

The National Treasurer of the NUJ, Comrade Mohammed, who presided over the inauguration admonished the new executives of the association to bring back the glory of SWAN by initiating sporting programmes that will encourage both existing and new members to join SWAN, acting and speaking with one voice when the need arises.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Abdul Idris, who was represented by the Council Secretary, Comrade Abu Nmodu, enjoined the new executive to work towards bringing SWAN in the state to be the envy of other associations.

Idris who described the new SWAN executives as the composition of people with proven integrity, however, reminded them that, “Leadership is about sacrifices. Leadership is about service to humanity, please don’t take it too high.”

Also speaking, the North-Central zonal Secretary SWAN, Comrade Abu Hassan, commended the Chairman of the Interim Management Team, Mr Dan Amasingha and his team for successfully conducting an election that produced the just inaugurated executives and encouraged them to work as a team in order to attain the desired goal.

Other members of the new executives include; Malam Abdulrazak Bayo Oguntuwase (Radio Niger) as Treasurer, Comrade Alhassan Kutigi (NSTA) Financial Secretary and Rabiu Abubarkar Gimba (Prestige FM) as Welfare Officer.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

New SWAN excos emerge

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…New SWAN excos emerge