New naira : ACF calls for extension, says govt should be sensitive to people’s interest

The mouthpiece for the North, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for the extension of the currency swap billed to expire on the 31st of January, 2023.

In a statement issued by the Secretary General of the forum, Murtala Aliyu observed that, “As the deadline for the exchange expires this coming Tuesday, we are afraid that majority of our people in the rural areas are unable to change their old currencies for the new ones.

The statement also noted that even in urban centers, new notes are scarce.

Also, the statement declared, “where the CBN made some arrangements to facilitate such, the exercise is being challenged by numerous factors, such as lack of adequate access to bank services on the part of the people, cumbersome exchange procedure, etc.

“This has subjected innocent people to hardships, uncertainty and anxiety. We are of the strong belief that ordinary people, especially in the North will lose their hard-earned moneys through no fault of theirs.

To this end, it said government must be sensitive to the plight of the citizens to safeguard their interests in all areas.

“Insinuations by some political actors that the exercise is designed deliberately to fail, or cause chaos to sabotage the ongoing democratic process should not be allowed to be proven.

” Persons who lose their wealth through uncoordinated Government policy or actions are likely to assume they have been let down by the said Government.

” We appreciate the efforts by the National Assembly to intervene and call to order the arrogance and insensitivity being displayed by the leadership of the Central Bank.





“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) strongly calls on the President and the CBN to as a matter of urgency extend the expiration date of the exercise and improve on the arrangements so as to accommodate everyone with genuine cases.