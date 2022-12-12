New marketing publication, Brand Knights, debuts

A new marketing communication publication, Brand Knights, that has its thematic focus woven around industry’s captains’ lives and professional thoughts, has been launched.

The newsletter, a brain child of the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN), was launched at the association’s 10th anniversary celebration, held in Lagos, recently.

Unveiling the publication, which featured Sir Steve Omojafor, a thoroughbred marketing communication professional and former Chairman of the Zenith Bank of Nigeria; the Chairman of the Association, Ms. Clara Okoro, explained that the birth of the publication stemmed from the need to provide a platform for industry’s captains to share their thoughts on issues relating to integrated marketing communications in the country.

She added that the focus of the new publication is to allow CEOs, as brand drivers, vent their articulated visions, goals and journeys, thereby providing them the opportunity to connect with their audiences.

“With a database of CEOs and C-Suite Executives who will be reading these newsletters which will flow down eventually to other target audiences, the aim is for them to share their thoughts and knowledge to help effect growth in the industry,” Clara stated.

Expressing his delight at the launch of the new publication, Omojafor, noted that the publication would go a long way in deepening conversations in the industry.

“When I was approached on this project, I decided to support it, by even providing materials that were not requested, because I knew the publication would help deepen narratives in the industry,” he added.





Besides providing readers the opportunity to know the ‘history behind the story’ of the highly accomplished industry giant, one of the highpoints of the 12-page, glossy publication is that the readers also have the opportunity to hear such narratives directly from the knight himself.

Without doubt, individuals and corporate organizations, desirous of having some information regarding how the professional association was formed, its growth trajectory, and individuals who had ruled in its affairs, in the past one decade, will also find the new publication interesting, especially with its discourse on of ‘The Evolution of BJAN’.