OYO State coordinator, Network of People Living With HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), Mr Faith Olawale, has said contrary to people’s perception, new HIV infections still occur every day in Nigeria and 70 new cases were recently discovered in a month in Oyo State.

Olawale, speaking during a World AIDS Day walk and sensitisation programme organised by NEPWHAN in Ibadan, said stopping new HIV infections in the community requires the community to take a leadership role in curbing the spread of the virus.

The walk, which had members of NEPWAN with shirts that had ‘Equalise to End AIDS’ inscribed on them and carrying a banner, passed through the Bodija market, a major market in the state, and ended the walk at Sango motor park, a major park for students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan and other people in the community.

According to him, “APIN, at its last month meeting, said it just discovered about 70 people in one community in Oyo State. So, HIV is really there and cases are still being recorded in the community.”

Olawale, who pleaded for increased collaboration among its members to curb HIV in the state, said the walk was to let Nigerians know that people living with HIV are not dying or waiting for their deaths and can contribute to the development of their society just like others without HIV.

He, however, said the Oyo State government had neglected people living with HIV in the state, asking that NEPWAN members should be empowered and engaged on a permanent basis for HIV peer counselling and follow-up in the state.

“For the past three to four years, it is like they have neglected us; it is like we are not recognised and there are no people living with HIV in the state any longer. As of now, we have 60 supportive groups across the state, with over 5,000 people living with HIV.

“Many people living with HIV cannot take good care of themselves, but if the government can empower us, at least we will have something to do,” he said.

