Between Avalanche (AVAX) introducing subnetting into its blockchain space and DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) launching on Ethereum (ETH) 2 since the Shanghai Upgrade, web 3.0 has gone from strength to strength. It is clear why cryptocurrency and decentralized spaces are opening up doors to the new age of the internet. Welcome to Web3!

Avalanche: The Future Of The Internet

Avalanche is a decentralized blockchain that is well known for its speed and efficiency. It is often compared to Ethereum, that is, before the Ethereum network took on the Shanghai upgrade. Avalanche has an astounding processing speed of over 6,500 transactions in a single second; the first version of the Ethereum network only allowed for between 15-30 transactions.

Like many blockchain experiences, Avalanche also implements a proof-of-stake mechanism. This initially means that all users who stake the AVAX token on the blockchain can have a say on changes that could occur to the Avalanche space.

Even though Avalanche is highly valued for its speed already, Avalanche has introduced a new way to make it even faster and potentially more efficient also. Web3 has reached new levels with Avalanche’s GoGoPool. The GoGoPool is designed to help projects on the blockchain create Subnets.

This is essentially a blockchain within the blockchain. Subnets are useful in making networks more efficient; it is a way to cut the corners off of transaction journeys. Because transactions have less distance to travel, it inevitably uses up less electricity, therefore making it more efficient.

When using the GoGoPool, to liquid-stake the AVAX token, users will receive the ggAVAX token to represent their staked AVAX funds. GgAVAX is essential for growing the ecosystem built on Subnets within the blockchain.

Could DogeMiyagi Be The Future Of Cryptocurrency?

DogeMiyagi wants nothing more than to prove why it’s more than just another meme cryptocurrency. Mr DogeMiyagi himself has put strategies into play to make a huge impact on the crypto market and decentralized finance space. Mr. DogeMiyagi plans to approach the crypto market carefully and thoughtfully whilst also prioritizing his morals and beliefs. ‘First Learn Walk, Then Learn Fly.’ So, in other words, slow and steady wins the race. The DogeMiyagi platform doesn’t feel the need to prove itself; the methods speak for themselves.

DogeMiyagi devised a strategy that prioritizes assessing the situation before diving in. After exploring a range of various dog meme currencies on the market, Dogemiyagi, like other digital currencies, decided to operate on the Ethereum (ETH) network. Since its creation, the network known as Ethereum has supported a wide range of digital currencies, and its legitimacy and reliability have long been proven. Mr. Dogemiyagi also applauds the Ethereum network for its environmental friendliness.





The Shanghai upgrade has opened up a whole new world for the Ethereum network. By switching from a proof-of-work consensus method to a proof-of-stake, the Ethereum blockchain has reduced its carbon footprint by an extortionate 99.5%. This is a great look for DogeMiyagi; by openly supporting Ethereum, it shows exactly what the DogeMiyagi brand is all about.

Overall, now that Avalanche (AVAX) are introducing Subnets, they are creating a whole new side to Web3 that has never been seen before. And as Ethereum (ETH) is creating a greener space by cutting out proof-of-work mechanisms, this benefits DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) greatly. These are certainly some blockchain platforms and cryptocurrencies that are worth getting involved in.

