All roads will lead to the Mainland Live in Concert show happening on May 28, 2023, at Funplex Park, Magodo, Lagos, as giant Afrobeats sensations such as Wande Coal, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, Seyi Vibez, Small Doctor, Dj YK Mule, and the likes, will be thrilling guests to stupor.

The event, according to the convener, Busari Idris, popularly known as Aloma DMW, is to create a platform for networking and fun and to further celebrate the Afrobeats which is now a global sensation.

According to Aloma, “Afrobeat is a global sensation. A fusion of highlife, jazz, African drums and percussions, Afrobeat can be traced back to one central source. Fela Anikulapo Kuti originated the sound in Ikeja, Lagos, the heart of Lagos’ mainland. The first Fela shrine was located on Pepple Street in the now computer village in the late 80s to the early 90s.

He further added: “Afrobeat became popular in the streets of Lagos as a tool for the common man to address Nigeria’s socioeconomic challenges through the voice of its pioneer Fela. Over the years, it has become a genre that has cut across all life matters and infused it into other music genres.

The birthplace of the sound that has held the entire world spellbound was born on the Lagos mainland; this is the most pivotal motivation for the Mainland Live in Concert, set to represent Afrobeat at its birthplace.

“We strive to establish a yearly reminder and celebration of Afrobeat, its culture, its people, the food of its culture, and its lifestyle that represents what it means to be a Lagosian and a Nigerian. Although this is the first edition, the Mainland Live in Concert will further infuse more of the mainland culture in both the planning and execution of the annual concert for the celebration of Afrobeat at its origin,” he expressed.