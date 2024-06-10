CORPORATE executive and founder of the LightHouse Network, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, has announced the launch of her new book, ‘Step Forward: Market Place Readiness.’

The book was launched as part of her contributions towards addressing youth employment in the country and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for everyone under the Sustainable Development Goals 4 (SDG4).

With Nigeria approximately 53 percent of Nigeria’s youth presently unemployed, according to the National Planning Commission, the author believes the new book will go a long way in addressing this deficit by equipping young people with the necessary skills to seize available opportunities or create one.

Lagos State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, described the modern-day marketplace as dynamic, competitive and full of opportunities, but not without its numerous challenges that businesses must be ready to face.

Market readiness, she stated, involves understanding these challenges, adapting to changes and being strategically positioned to capitalize on opportunities as they arise.

She added that the NYSC in the last 13 years has sensitised 3,306, 646 corps members, enlightening them on entrepreneurship development.

Also speaking at the event, founder of Ruff and Tumble, Mrs Adenike Ogunlesi, advised the corps members and guests already in the workplace on the need to be intentional about building their mindsets.

“Stand your ground based on three things: building your character, understanding what you value and what your values are as a human being and building your competence,” she stated.

