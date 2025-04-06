Price increase meant to mitigate
Brands & marketing

Price increase meant to mitigate, not cover costs —NB Plc

Akin Adewakun

THE management of the Nigerian Breweries Plc has explained that the slight review of the prices of the company’s products was meant to mitigate, but not to cover its entire operational costs.

Giving the explanation at the company’s pre-Annual General Meeting (AGM), with the media, in Lagos, recently. the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Uaboi Agbebaku, added that the company took this route to avoid adopting a price regime that will alienate the products from its consumers.

He noted that despite the slight upward review of the products, the company still has the lowest-selling products, especially its lager offerings, in the world.

Besides, Agbebaku stated that one of the company’s strategies towards weathering the headwinds in the outgone financial year, was to innovate and come up with smaller packages of some of its products to make them accessible to the obviously, financially stressed consumers.

“One of such innovations was the introduction of our 45cl Heineken Bottle to enable consumers of the lager brand, who may be finding the cost of the 60Cl, outside their reach, to still have access,” he stated.

Related

Africa must invest in education, skills development to enable workforce dominate economies by 2050 —PMI boss

Why consumers should shift allegiance to eco-friendly products, services —Experts

Stakeholders to discuss consumer preference at 2025 Industry Summit

 Also speaking at the event, the company’s Managing Director, Mr Hans Essaadi, identified rising inflationary pressures, further depreciation of the Naira, and fiscal deficits as some of the headwinds businesses, including NB Plc, had to grapple with in 2024 financial year.

According to him, the devaluation of the Naira resulted in hugeFX losses and negative impact on the profitability of the company in the period under review.

He, however, noted that despite the challenging operational environment, the company, through innovation and dedication of its management team and other staff, was able to deliver an outstanding 81% year-on-year growth of N1.1 Trillion Group Revenue.

The NB Plc boss expressed ‹cautious optimism› of an improvement in consumer spending in 2025, due to improved macroeconomics, such a more stable economic environment and the introduction of a restructured minimum wage to boost workers’ earnings, which, he argued, will ultimately lead to discretionary spending.

READ ALSO: SEC approves extension of NB Plc’s N599.1bn Right Issue

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

PEARL Awards appoints Upticomm Marketing for 30th celebrations

OoH firm bags OAAN Certification

How African brands can maximise global PR impact — Expert

OoH yet to fully recover from COVID-19—OAAN boss

Logistics must be right for Nigerian businesses — AAJ boss

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×