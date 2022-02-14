Netflix’s first African reality show, Young, Famous & African, comes alive March

Online streaming platform, Netflix, is set to excite its subscribers once again with the launch of its first African reality show titled Young, Famous & African.

The show, according to a statement obtained by Tribune Online will be premiered March 18 2022 as Netflix also revealed that the glitzy reality series also known as real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent, and famous A-list media personalities.

Unscripted and unapologetically African, the series promises to bring viewers top-tier, best-in-class variety entertainment through the lens of some of their favourite A-list personalities from all over the African continent.

From rivalries, new friendships and romantic connections forming, to stories that made the headlines and the delicious tea being spilt, Africa’s stars will give viewers an intimate insider look into their glamorous lives as they navigate the City of Gold, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The seven-episode reality show produced by Urban Brew Studios and co-creators and executive producers are Martin Asare Amankwa and Peace Hyde.

Martin Asare Amankwa said: “It’s really exciting to be able to show the world an exclusive look into the lives of Africa’s top celebrities and socialites. Young, Famous & African is a depiction of a world that has never been seen before, highlighting authentic stories and unrivalled access to some of the most celebrated celebrities.”

According to Peace Hyde“This has been a labour of love that has finally become a reality. Growing up in the U.K. there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa, all we saw were the stereotypical images that have been propelled in the media for years. Young, Famous & African presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy and sexy to the world and we are super proud and excited for the world to see it.”

In his words, Joshua Hill said, “We are thrilled to have been a part of this amazing show, it is wonderful to be able to show a different side of Africa to the world and highlight the amazing people we have on our continent. We thank each and every one of the cast members who gave of their time and allowed us a sneak peek into their lives. Young, Famous & African is a wild luxury ride, a trip that is worth the time.

“From the cast, Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda) said, “I’m so excited for people to see how much of ourselves we poured into this show, showcasing our true, authentic trials and tribulations. Young, Famous & African will give our fans an insider look into our very entertaining, very busy lives.”

