Equities investors earn N54bn as NGX opens week bullish

By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
At the end of trading activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Monday, the local equities market halted bearish outing to close into a positive note with 0.21 per cent increase.

Basically, the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 0.21 per cent to settle at 47,057.24 basis points, bringing the month-to-date and year-to-date outings to stand at 1.14 per cent and 10.40 per cent respectively.

Investors, therefore, earned N54 billion as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N255.411 trillion, a 0.21 per cent incline from the N25.357 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Market breadth also closed in favour of the bulls with 27 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 14 counters in the losers’ chart.

RTBriscoe gained 10.00 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session, flanked by SCOA, Sunu Assurance, NEM Insurance, and Union Bank of Nigeria to complete the list of the top five gainers.

From the rear of the chart, Juli Pharmaceutical shed the most weight to lead the laggards’ chart, followed by Multiverse, Sovereign Insurance, AIICO Insurance, and UPDCreit to complete the top losers’ chart.

Most sectorial indices closed in the same direction with the ASI save for NGX Lotus Islam that marginally shed weight, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM closed flat.

Market activity as measured by the volume of trades inched up in the session with daily traded volume standing at 297.245 million units, a 24.78 per cent increase from a volume of 238.216 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of traded stocks waned by 7.69 per cent in the session to stand at N4.694 billion as against a value of N5.085 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Access Bank dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session. This is followed by Sovereign Insurance, NGX Group, Fidelity Bank and Transcorp to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, Presco took the lead of the top five performers as well. It is flanked by MTN Nigeria, NGX Group, Access Bank and lastly Guaranty Trust Holding Company.

