Netflix to ban password sharing from March, 2023

Netflix will begin blocking subscribers from sharing their account passwords with people outside their households from March 2023.

The streaming service provider had shared their plans ahead of March in a statement about why they are restricting its password sharing

”Netflix is planning to ban all password sharing by March 2023. The company expects to make around $720 Million from the change.”

Netflix allows you to share with four other people to enjoy live streaming and recent movie, but because of multiple interests, people have shared with close friends, co-workers, and family, but that will now be a thing of the past.

The streaming service now plans to roll out paid sharing as of March 2023,

