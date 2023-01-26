Akpabio pledges greater service to Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District

“Senator Godswill Akpabio has vowed to offer greater services to the people of the district if voted in the February election.”

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West District, Senator Godswill Akpabio has vowed to offer greater services to the people of the district, if voted in the February election.

The former Senate Minority Leader made the vow during the kicked-off of his ward tour of the district in Oruk Anam Local Government Area on Wednesday, with a call on the people to cast their votes for the APC at the presidential, senatorial and other elections for quality development.

He also assured the people of the local government of his determination to deliver greater services with their support and votes in next month’s national elections.

“Next month’s election is a national one. We must use our votes to return Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our president, me as your Senator and other national assembly candidates on the 25th of February. The logo of our party is the Broom. I am now in the broom party because the umbrella had long been torn into shreds”.

Akpabio, who is also the National Vice Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said that he decided to kick off his ward tour after his Supreme Court victory in Oruk Anam because of his love for the people of the area and to show his appreciation for their support since 2006, when he first contested as governor of the state.

“The people of Oruk Anam are my political backbone and this dates back to 2006 when I was aspiring for the governorship of our dear state. You people supported me to defeat over 56 other aspirants at the primaries. You also stood by me to win the governorship election in 2006 and re-elected me in 2011.

“As governor, I laid a solid foundation for the future development of our senatorial District and the state in general. My uncommon performance in office as your governor was to lay foundation for the emergence of another governor within us in the future because as they say, one good turn deserves another.

“Before I left office in 2015, I was able to link Abak, Etim Ekpo and Ika local government areas to other parts of the state through good road network.

“It was also through your support that I was elected into the National Assembly. It is in appreciation of that support that I decided to flag-off my ward tour in Oruk Anam in order to personally say thank you to all of you for all the support,” he said.

He however mentioned that he was voted overwhelmingly in 2019 to return to the Senate, but some people colluded to rob him of the victory. “The Professor who was used to rob me of that victory in 2019 is now in jail,” he joyed





In his speech at the rally, the House of Assembly candidate for Oruk Anam State constituency, Mr Aniekan Solomon Abraham aka Ani Solo, promised to deliver the local government to the party,

He appreciate Akpabio and his campaign team for making Oruk Anam the kick-off point for the senatorial campaign, reasoning that it showed the importance attached to the area over the years.

“You and our presidential candidate are our project in this local government. Your ambition, cuts across party lines. We need a voice at the national level and we have collectively agreed that we will deliver Asiwaju Tinubu, Senator Akpabio and other candidates at all levels. The results at the end of the polls will speak for itself,” he declared.

The ward Tour took Senator Akpabio and his campaign team to the Wards in Oruk Anam and anchored at Ikot Afanga for Wards in Oruk and Ikot Akpan Essien for Wards in Anam.

Surprised at the massive turn out of supporters, Senator Akpabio said he went for a Ward Tour but the turn out was like a Local Government Area rally. He appreciated the people for the massive support and pledged to reciprocate the gesture with their mandate to the Senate.

