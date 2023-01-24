NEPC reajusts operational activities to meet FG’s medium-term development plan

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has stated that the Council is set to reposition its operational activities to meet the needs of the exporting community.

NEPC said the tremendous performance recorded in the non-oil export sector in 2022 in which the sector recorded a significant and highly impressive result of US$4.820 billion recorded for the year 2022 representing an increase of 39.91% over 2021.

The Council’s Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak speaking at NEPC 2023 Work Plan Review and Validation Session in Abuja, noted that the review was targeted at aligning the Council’s operational activities with that of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI).

According to a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications of NEPC, Ndubueze Okeke, Yakusak explained that “In line with the FMITI Ministerial Mandate (2020-2023) and the Medium-Term Development Plan (2020- 2025), two important reference materials that have over the past few years guided the implementations of the Council projects and activities.

He said NEPC is expected to align with the diversification Agenda government in order to reposition operational activities to give the desired results in Export.

He lamented that Departments and outstation offices implemented projects at will without recourse to the Work plan and allocation of resources, noting that the practice has not only made tracking of projects difficult and unaccountable but grossly affected the impact assessment of such projects which do not align with set project implementation frameworks.

“While some of these projects that are expected to a have direct bearing on exporters at the grassroots, are being implemented by Departments at the Headquarters, the Regional and State Coordinating Offices are also implementing different projects outside the approved Work plan thereby making Monitoring and Evaluation of these projects difficult,” he added.





Dr Ezra disclosed that the few structural changes in the Council departmental nomenclature and organogram as approved by the NEPC Board were in tune with global best practices and classifications and compliance with some recommendations of the ITC Benchmarking program for the NEPC.