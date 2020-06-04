NEPC, FOB, partner Turkish Airline on non-oil export

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and Free on Board (FOB) Global Logistics Limited have introduced special discounted air freight services from Lagos International Airport to London Heathrow Airport and transhipment road haulage services to 27 EU countries.

The chief executive officer of NEPC, Mr Segun Awolowo said this development would encourage local exporters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Awolowo said the collaborative efforts of NEPC, FOB Global Logistics and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) export group has created unusual export windows using air cargo to reach out to the world.

He noted that the initial step taken was with BA to airlift non-oil products of Nigerian origin, adding that it has opened another opportunity with Turkish airlines which will continue to increase the volume of Nigerian non-oil export as the day go by.

“It is estimated that the export of Nigeria products will continue to increase through air cargo which will lead to prompt delivery of good and services”, he said.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of FOB, Mr Jimmy Adebakin, described as an opportunity for individuals and corporations to start earning income in US Dollars by exporting much needed Nigerian Non Oil products like food items and other made in Nigeria goods like textiles, cosmetics and other beauty products to Europe, USA, China, India and Dubai.

His words: “This requires little capital to start and if you are not currently an exporter, we encourage you to contact Free On Board Global Logistics Limited and/ or Nigerian Export Promotion Council for advising and support.

“This is also a great opportunity for all our youthful population to start gainful self-employment. The days of looking for salaried employment is over. America is built on entrepreneurship, we call on our unemployed graduates to wake up and start exporting businesses.

“We encourage governors of all states in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja to join our new call to action to support the Federal Government of Nigeria by encouraging Nigerian non-oil export. We are ready to deliver this national assignment and all hands must be on the desk.”

The NEPC under the leadership of Mr Segun Awolowo has been championing the course of zero oil reliance and has signed partnerships with many organisations who have keyed into the diversification agenda of the federal government.

Speaking on his company’s interest in the initiative, the group Executive NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi said that NAHCO has been in the forefront of pursuits aimed at developing useful platforms for offshore marketing of Nigeria’s Agro-produce.

He stated that this objective has informed the company’s continued upgrade on its cargo processing and facilitation infrastructures at the Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt International Airports.

He stated that as the foremost ground handling company in Nigeria, NAHCO will continue to partner with dynamic agents to articulate and promote policies of the government towards the growth and development of the aviation sector”.

