Ned Nwoko clinches PDP senatorial ticket for Delta North

A former member of the House of Representatives and a major player in the Paris club refund, New Nwoko has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Delta North senatorial district election.

The billionaire husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels scored 242 delegates votes to defeat his closest rival, Paul Osaji with 67 votes.

A total of 310 delegates from 98 wards across the nine local government areas of the district were accredited for the primary election which was held peaceful in Asaba, the state capital on Monday

Tribune Online reports that Nwoko is contesting for the Senate to represent Delta North for the third time.

He lost to Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP in 2011 when he contested on the platform of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP).

Again in 2019, he, under the platform of PDP lost to the incumbent Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who has now defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).





