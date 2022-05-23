Meets Haidar Miles Founder Of Within-Community

Haidar miles (Aliyu modibbo Ahmad), while graduating from college at the age of 20, founded Within-community, an organisation for human rights advocacy and empowering communities.As growing in a country where human rights is been violated, always makes me so keen to speak out, in my life When I speak out, I feel empowered. Making my voice heard was something I struggled with growing up.

we’re inspired by the stories of some activists, icons and game-changers with that I’ve found hope through human rights activism. When I talk about issues I am passionate about, I feel appreciated, as though I am making a difference.

“At the moment, we have to fight for our rights even more. Generational conflict is putting us at risk and I do wonder what our futures will be like.

We have to be loud and we want to reclaim our right to a better future.”my passion for community development and good governance has pushed me into politics with the hope that’s another way to bring positive changes to the general public. I competent to set precedence in business and am well versed in influencing others through leading by example and advocating the best practices.

At last, Peace can only last where human rights are respected and where individuals and nations are free.