Nearly 60,000 personnel needed in Lagos for 2023 elections — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said close to 60,000 personnel needed in Lagos for the 2023 elections.

INEC’s Head of Electoral Operations. Mr Felix Daramola stated this at the voters’ sensitisation and education forum tagged “know your rights, vote right”, organised by Team Nigeria for Change, yesterday in Lagos.

Felix said the commission has started the process of recruiting adhoc staff.

While expressing the commission’ readiness towards the electoral conduct, He noted that BVAS are ready and good to go.

Daramola noted that the system is seamless and used in osun and ekiti, recording high success.





“We need close to 60,000 personnel in Lagos for the electoral exercise. We’ve started the process of recruiting adhoc staff.

“Our BVAS are ready and good to go. It is seamless, it was used in Osun and Ekiti, and it recorded high success.

“I can assure you that the commission is ready to conduct the 2023 polls. Felix, however, said the commission is aware of the rumors that people are buying and selling voters​’​ cards, adding that the new electoral act frowns at it.

Meanwhile, The convener, Mr. Bestman Nze-Jumbo in his opening remarks, urged participants to replicate the knowledge acquired from the forum, by educating others in their respective areas.

He said: “This is a voters’ sensitisation programme aimed at educating people on what to do on election day. Instead of just using the media, we thought of having a practical even