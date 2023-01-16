WOFAN commences distribution of farm inputs to 225,000 farmers

As preparations for the 2023 dry season production begins across the nation, the Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN) has commenced distribution of inputs to 225,000 young smallholder farmers and processors across 10 Northern Nigerian states (including the FCT) as part of the Integrated Community-led Scale-up (ICON2) Project to provide employment and employability opportunities for youth in the agricultural sector.

The 225,000 young project partners are part of the 675,000 partners to be reached by the ICON2 Project over a period of three years, starting from 2023.

After the third year, WOFAN will continue to support the 675,000 partners for another two years to strengthen the networks and facilitate improved access to finance and profitable markets.

The inputs, which include 300,000kg of improved seeds, 42,000 bags of 50kg fertilizer, 36,000 liters of pesticides and assorted processing tools, will be provided to groups formed by the 225,000 young Project partners in Year 1 (i.e., 2023) for dry and wet season farming.

The inputs will also form the seed capital for a community-led input and equipment revolving scheme to create sustainable access to critical inputs and equipment for the young Project partners.

Two more sets of 225,000 young farmers and processors will be mobilized and added in 2024 and 2025 to make the total number of benefiting partners 675,000.

The intervention is expected to create at least 675,000 direct employment and employability opportunities for 675,000 and millions of indirect opportunities for youth across in five years.

The ICON2 Project, which is co-funded by the MasterCard Foundation (MCF) and WOFAN and surpporting several partners is being implemented in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau States and the FCT.