NDPHC, Eko Disco, collaborate to improve electricity supply in Lagos, Ogun communities

As part of efforts aimed at improving electricity supply around the Ibeju-Lekki area in Lagos and Agbara Industrial area in Ogun State, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (Eko Disco), have announced the signing of a bilateral agreement for the sale of up to 300MW of power from NDPHC’s power plants to customers in those areas within Eko Disco’s purview.

Hosting the signing of the agreement for the projects, in Lagos, recently, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, commended the two electricity companies for the partnership, aimed at bringing succour to electricity consumers of those areas.

While stating his resolve to monitor the implementation of the agreement, Sanwoolu also expressed confidence that the collaboration between NDPHC and Eko Disco would complement the current policies of the state government in economic and infrastructure development.

The NDPHC Managing Director/CEO, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, in his remarks, stated that the challenges in the industry inspired the company to “source alternative means to sell and ensure dispatch of its stranded power generation capacity, and explore innovative ways to unlock investment in infrastructure for improved supply to customers.”

Also speaking at the event, the MD of Eko Disco, Engr Adeoye Fadeyibi, described the partnership as being in tune with the efforts of the distribution company to bridge the metering gap and improve the quality of electricity supply to customers.

He appreciated the company’s customers for their continued support for the company, in its quest to continually enhance the quality of lives of all stakeholders.

The agreement signed between NDPHC and Eko Disco, he stated, represents the latest in the company’s innovative and ambitious programme to tackle some of the challenges in the nation’s power sector.

The latest deal also makes it the fifth of such with some of the nation’s electricity distribution companies. For instance, the company had earlier signed a similar deal with Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc.

