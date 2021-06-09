Olujimi, others call for synergy among state governments to tackle insecurity

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Akin Olujimi, has stressed the need for synergy among states in Nigeria to tackle security challenges confronting the country.

He made the call recently, during the launching of a book titled: “Balogun Oderinlo in Yoruba History” which held at Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan.

The book which was authored by Niyi Aborisade chronicled the prowess and military intelligence of the late Ibadan warlord, Oderinlo.

Olujimi, emphasised the place of history in governance, saying it was very important for rulers, leaders and representatives to take interest in reading history.

He said the nation’s leaders needed to understand that their responsibility was to cater for the people.

“They all have to learn to understand that when they are in government, their responsibility is to cater for the people. And without knowing the

“It is very important for rulers, our leaders, our representatives to take a little interest in reading into our history. It is very important.

“If you don’t know about yesterday, you cannot understand today. And if you don’t know about today, you cannot understand tomorrow.

“So in every situation, when you are able to go into history, there is no doubt that you have quite a lot on the ground which will guide your action for tomorrow,” he said.

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, said that the historical facts provided in the book provide a template for the Yoruba nation to battle the many challenges it faces today.

“The importance of our presence here today is to say what happened. Albert Einstein once said, ‘there is no distinction between the past and the present and none between the present and the future.

“Anyone who does not know yesterday can’t know tomorrow. The author wants us to know yesterday so that we can know the way to the future,” he said.

Aborisade noted that the strategies used to win wars during the days of people like Oderinlo were still relevant, saying they must be studied and documented.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation in a fatherly way and take action to return the nation to its glorious path.

“So, something has to be done and they need to consult the elders. They will advise them on what to do to secure our country from bandits and gangsters that now besiege the country.

“I encourage everyone to read this book, they know about the issue. They will understand the cry of our people and how to deal with this insecurity.

“The country is disintegrating. Unless a drastic measure is applied, the country will fall apart and would soon be ruled by warlords,” he said.

Chief Lekan Alabi, the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, also emphasised the place of history in our daily activities, calling on the people to always learn from history.

He said that the old warlords including Oderinlo were able to overcome challenges and battles through strategies as well as surveillance.

The event was attended by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun and host of others.

