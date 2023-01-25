NDPB plans national privacy week to create awareness on data rights, build capacity

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami will flag off National Privacy Week with

In line with the overarching global objective of awareness on data privacy, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), will be organising a National Privacy Week, which is a week of intensive focus on awareness creation in the area of data subjects’ rights, capacity building on data governance, data breach remediation among others.

This is in preparation for international community to observe Global Data Privacy Day 2023 on Saturday 28th of January.

Global Data Privacy Day is a day set aside to create awareness of fundamental rights and freedoms relating to the privacy of citizens in the data processing ecosystem.

The National Privacy Week also coincides with the one-year anniversary of the establishment of the Bureau.

The NDPB under the leadership of Dr Vincent Olatunji as its National Commission and CEO will set up an Accelerated Data Breach Remediation unit to resolve petitions from data subjects within National Privacy Week.