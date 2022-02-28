NDLEA sensitises Imo youths on drug abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Imo State Command has carried out a sensitisation program for Imo youths on the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

The Imo NDLEA command carried out the sensitisation program in collaboration with Patricklingo Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Speaking during the program held at Akokwa town, Ideato North council area of Imo on Monday, the NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Reuben Apeh, described drug abuse as an evil wind that blows no one any good.

Apeh, a Commander of Narcotics, commended Patricklingo, a pharmaceutical company, for the partnership and called on other public-spirited Nigerians to tow the same path.

He said: “We have to help the youths understand that no one who indulges in drugs lives a successful life because drugs affect not just the user, but the family and community at large.”

The Commander pointed out that drug consumption leads to loss of dignity and focus as well as severe health implications such as memory loss and psychological imbalance while urging the youths to say no to drugs.

Also in his speech, the Chief Executive Officer of Patricklingo Pharmaceutical Ltd, Mr Patrick Onwuelingo, said that the partnership with the NDLEA was borne out a way of performing his company’s corporate social responsibility of discouraging the consumption of hard drugs such as methamphetamine.

He commended the activities of the NDLEA in Imo and called for youths of the community to say no to drugs and build a society that they and generations after them would be proud of.

He said: “We find ourselves in an alarming situation but we’ll continue to do our best, to speak out as elderly persons and hope that the younger generation will listen and imbibe what have been.

Speaking on the theme: “War Against Drug Abuse – Say No To Mkpurummiri (methamphetamine)”, Mr Lamua Shehu, an Assistant Commander of Narcotics with the NDLEA, harped on community vigilance and increased public health awareness to combat drug abuse.

He described it as worrisome the results of a recent survey which indicated that out of 246 million drug abusers in the world, 14.5 million were Nigerians and called for proactive measures to stem the tide.

Also, the Command’s Principal Staff Officer in Charge of Sensitisation, Mr Uche Samson, advised the youths not to allow illicit use of drugs to destroy their dreams and ambitions.

Samson, a Chief Superintendent of Narcotics, called on schools, religious bodies and community leaders to spread the campaign against drug abuse with a view to reducing it to the barest minimum.

The highpoint of the event was the decoration of Onwuelingo’s by Apeh as the first Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse in Imo, in recognition of his contributions to the fight against drugs in Akokwa.

Also, Mr Darmian Onwujuru, a school proprietor joined Onwuelingo to announce cash rewards for rehabilitation of repentant drug users from the community.

