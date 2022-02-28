Nuhu Wabi appointed as new Emir of Jama’are

After weeks of suspense as regards the appointment of a new Emir of Jama’are following the death of the former on leading to a series of insinuations, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Monday finally approved the appointment of Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi, one of the sons of the late Emir as the new Emir.

While announcing the appointment on Monday in Jama’are, the Governor said that the appointment of Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi followed “due and careful consideration of the names recommended by the Kingmakers of Jama’are Emirate Council”.

Bala Mohammed who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Ibrahim Kashim called on the new Emir to discharge his duties in the best interest of his people without preference among them.

The Governor said that the new Emir has the best role model in his late father, asking him to copy the exemplary leadership style and qualities he lived by just as he congratulated Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi on his appointment.

Nuhu Ahmed Wabi who was until elevation the Yarima (Crowned Prince ) of Jama’are is the eldest son of the late monarch who reigned for more than 50 years to become the longest-serving traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria.