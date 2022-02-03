NDLEA honours Akeredolu, Amotekun boss for support in fight against drug abuse, trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has honoured Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for his determination and support towards the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the state, decorating him as the agency’s Grand Patron.

The agency also decorated the Ondo State Commander of Amotekun Corps who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Chief Adetunji Adeleye as patron of the agency.

The National Chairman NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Maruwa who was represented by the Agency’s Zonal Commander on Narcotics, Zone J, Parah Julius Bawa, commended Akeredolu and Adeleye for their political and logistics support for the agency, saying the duo have shown their determination in fighting drug abuse in the state.

He also commended them for the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) and stressed the need to address the issue of drug abuse before insecurity can be defeated.

According to him, “Before the country can successfully tame insecurity, the drug is a number one factor that should be properly addressed, as bandits carry out their dastard acts under the influence of drugs.

“This is one of the reasons we created 14 Zones across the nation and made Ondo State a Zonal Command Headquarter which comprises of Ondo and Ekiti states.

“As a worthy partner in the fight against drug abuse, we will continue to support the state and the zone.

“We hope to get the necessary support needed to the abuse of drugs. We believe it will also help us in doing our own best,” he said.

The NDLEA boss expressed satisfaction over the existing cordial relationship and synergy between the NDLEA and the state government.

He added that the agency is looking forward for further collaboration with the Amotekun corps in tackling drug war and ensuring that barons activities are checkmated.

Responding on behalf of the State Governor, Adeleye who appreciated the agency for the honour, described drug abuse as a war that must be won and assured that the state will collaborate with agency towards ensuring that WADA is achievable.

“Drug is a major catalyst for criminal activities in the state. 95 per cent of criminals we arrest are based on drug-related issues.

“We are not leaving out any security agency in our bid to ensure that our state is secured. Like Mr Governor rightly told you, he has been a fantastic father to all security agencies in the state by giving helping hands towards ensuring that security agencies are strengthened to achieve success in their fights against the crime.

“On your request for logistic support, the Governor has assured that he will look into it and get back to you in the shortest period of time.”