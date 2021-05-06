NDIC boss wants better synergy with CIBN

Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bello Hassan has stressed the need for effective collaboration between regulators and operators in the banking system for the establishment of sound ethics and professionalism in the banking industry.

He made the call during the courtesy visit by the executive council members of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) led by the President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi.

While observing that there have been improvements in risk management practices within banking, he stressed the need for CIBN to strengthen efforts that will ensure that bankers comply with the high standards expected of them in terms of ethics and professionalism.

Such ethical behaviour, he added, are critical to maintaining the safety and soundness of the banking system.

Hassan explained that the vision and mission of the institute align with those of the corporation which focus on the protection of depositors through the provision of deposit insurance in licensed banks and deposit-taking financial institutions and assisting monetary authorities in formulating sound banking policies.

He explained that these contribute to the safety and soundness of the banking system.

“These mandates are consistent with the objectives of CIBN as the only professional body that is charged with the responsibility of regulation of banking profession within Nigeria.

“Therefore, we will continue to work together as partners in ensuring that the banking system in Nigeria remains safe, sound and stable.”

While acknowledging the CIBN’s accreditation of the Corporation’s academy as as a training service provider of the banking industry, the MD/CE NDIC enjoined the institute to continue to focus on attaining sustainable learning and professional development through creating alliances and partner with regulators, operators and other relevant agencies and service providers for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders in the banking industry.

Speaking further, the MD/CE assured the CIBN President of the Corporation’s commitment towards continued collaboration with the institute in its various programmes to contribute to the effective service delivery and stability of the banking industry.

The CIBN President and Chairman of Council, Olugbemi acknowledged the corporation’s active participation in the CIBN as a permanent member of the Council and the membership of staff especially at various levels of the CIBN committees.

He added that the corporation had made substantial and valuable inputs to the Amendment of the CIBN Act which is before the National Assembly and solicited for the Corporation’s support in the amendment process.

He pledged the Institute’s commitment to use collaboration and advocacy through its vast network of stakeholders to promote the merits of deposit insurance and the critical role of the mandate and activities of the Corporation in the nation’s financial system.

