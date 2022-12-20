NDDC board: Senate ignores petitions, confirms appointments of Onochie, 12 others

The Senate at its sitting on Tuesday confirmed the appointments of Lauretta Onochie, Special Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) alongside those of Managing Director, Executive Directors, and other board members for the Commission.

Confirmation of appointments of 13 out of the 15 Presidential nominees for the board by the Senate, was a sequel to the adoption of the report and recommendations made to that effect by the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs headed by Senator Amos Bulus.

Objections raised by Senators Seriake Dickson from Bayelsa and Nicholas Tofowomo against Onochie and Charles Ogunmola from Ondo State were ignored by the Senate President and other lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the nominations of Dr. Pius Odudu, Edo, and Engineer Anthony Ekenne, Imo, were not confirmed due to their failure to appear for screening.

Details later…

