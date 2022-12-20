Arewa youth assembly backs Emefiele on withdrawal limits, Naira redesign

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has thrown its weight behind the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to sustain the new CBN policies which include redesigning the Naira notes and limiting daily withdrawal among others.

The Publicity Secretary, Arewa Youth Assembly, Alhaji Ali Muhammad while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, said the new CBN policies aimed at fighting banditry and kidnapping for ransom industry; controlling the amount of money in circulation; fighting inflation, and addressing issues of corruption and hoarding of naira notes by individuals.

He said following nationwide compliance with the policy, the apex bank announced that over 2 trillion naira notes are now in their vaults.

“To forestall the future harboring of naira notes by individuals, the central bank came up with another policy pegging 100,000 and 500,000 as the maximum cash individuals and corporate organizations respectively can withdraw weekly.

“This policy will also help to checkmate the incidences of vote buying, which is the greatest threat to fair and credible elections in 2023. As many politicians have stockpiled funds they intend to use for this nefarious purpose.

“To ensure that this commendable initiative of the CBN fails, both chambers of the national assembly have openly called for the reversal of the policy or to extend the implementation date. The call failed due to the open endorsement of the policy by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Having lost the fight following the circulation of the redesigned naira notes, the enemies of our country have decided to launch a different fight, with the sole aim of rubbishing the integrity and reputation of the governor of the apex bank”, he said.

Muhammad said since Emefiele was appointed the CBN Governor, he has introduced over 37 interventions to save the economy.

“The beauty of it all is that these interventions are not for his benefit but for the benefit of the common man. It is verifiable that President Muhammadu is fulfilling his campaign promises through Mr. Godwin Emefiele policies, which range from a fight against insecurity, agriculture, job creation, fight against corruption just to mention but a few,” Muhammad noted.

He, however, said arising from the foregoing, AYA wishes to call on the “World Bank, Internal Monetary Funds (IMF), African Development Bank, and other development partners to pay special attention to what is happening in the central bank of Nigeria and its governor, to ensure that his tenure is not truncated on false charges.

“Nigerians to continue to support the CBN Governor and his policies, as they are aimed at fighting corruption, banditry and vote buying, etc.

“Those with looted funds in their houses should find a way of depositing such monies in any commercial bank rather than trying to use a back door approach to knock off the CBN governor and get the policies reversed through their lackey.

“The judiciary to remain state fast in defending the spirit and letter of our constitution, as they are the last hope of the common man.

“President Muhammadu Buhari too, urgently sack the DG of DSS to pave way for more energetic Nigerians, to help fight against insecurity.”





