NDC condemns attack on supporters in Lagos

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the alleged attack on its supporters by suspected political thugs during a town hall meeting in Lagos, describing the incident as an assault on democracy and citizens’ fundamental rights.

The party also accused unnamed political interests of attempting to intimidate Nigerians and discourage them from participating in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 12, 2026, the Spokesperson of the NDC National Campaign Council, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, said the party would not be intimidated or silenced by acts of political violence.

The party expressed sympathy with those injured during the attack and wished them a speedy and full recovery.

It described the incident as an unacceptable violation of democratic principles, freedom of association and the right of citizens to participate in political activities without fear of intimidation.

According to the NDC, no political party or group has a monopoly over Nigeria, stressing that political differences should not be settled through violence, threats or thuggery.

“No political party or group has a monopoly on Nigeria, and no one has the right to use violence, intimidation or thuggery to silence opposing voices,” the statement said.

The party called on security agencies to immediately investigate the incident, arrest and prosecute those responsible, while urging an end to what it described as the growing culture of political violence in some states.

It warned that those sponsoring or encouraging political thuggery should understand that democracy belongs to the people and not individuals seeking to suppress opposing political views.

The NDC further alleged that the attack was part of a calculated attempt to spread fear among Nigerians and discourage them from exercising their voting rights ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, it insisted that such attempts would not weaken the determination of Nigerians to demand accountable leadership and a change in the country’s political direction.

The party urged Nigerians not to be deterred by threats or acts of violence but to participate actively in the electoral process and come out in large numbers to vote in 2027.

It specifically called on voters to support the presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, describing their candidacy as part of a peaceful demand for accountable leadership and a new direction for Nigeria.

“The people’s determination to reclaim their democratic voice will be stronger than any threat,” the party declared.

Reaffirming its commitment to democratic participation, the NDC said neither its leadership nor its supporters would be bullied out of exercising their constitutional rights.

The party urged relevant authorities to ensure that political activities across the country remain peaceful and that all Nigerians are allowed to freely support candidates and political parties of their choice without intimidation.