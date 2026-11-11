2027: Peter Obi visits Benue, vows to unite Nigeria, end insecurity, unemployment

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said his administration would work earnestly to unite the country and end insecurity if elected in 2027.

Obi, who made the promise at a town hall meeting held in Makurdi on Wednesday, also pledged to tackle unemployment and transform Nigeria from a consumption-driven to a production-driven economy.

While unveiling his agenda for Nigeria, Obi said his administration would focus on national unity, security, economic productivity and accountable leadership.

He maintained that Nigeria had become increasingly divided along ethnic and religious lines, insisting that restoring national cohesion would be central to addressing the country’s political, economic and security challenges.

According to him, “Our number one commitment is to unite Nigeria because today we have no unity. We are divided along tribal and religious lines. That should not be. We are Nigerians.

“Insecurity is another major challenge demanding urgent intervention. Therefore, we will ensure that Nigerians can live and conduct their businesses without fear of attacks, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“I will secure Nigeria. It is our duty to ensure that Nigerians live in safety, in a country where people are no longer killed daily and where schoolchildren are no longer kidnapped. We will ensure that all Nigerians go to bed with both eyes closed. We will care for everyone.”

He added, “I assure you that no mother will continue to cry over the loss of her children. No woman should experience the pain of losing her husband, and no father should suffer the agony of losing his wife.

“We will create a society where everyone can go about their lawful businesses and where schoolchildren will no longer be kidnapped. We will secure Benue and build a better society for all Nigerians.

“We will show greater commitment to the youths, reduce unemployment, invest in public health and education, and prosecute kidnappers and terrorists. Youth unemployment is unacceptable. We will create good jobs and build a better society for Nigerians.

“Securing Nigeria will not be difficult. We will fight corruption, revive primary healthcare and move Nigeria from consumption to production.”