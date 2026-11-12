Coalition commends DSS over major arms seizure in Sokoto

…urges tighter border security

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) over the interception of a large cache of illegal weapons in Dawakawa, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, describing the operation as a significant boost to efforts to tackle insecurity in the country.

The seized weapons reportedly comprised 21 AK-47 rifles, four PKT machine guns, and 825 magazines, said to have been smuggled into Nigeria from neighbouring Niger Republic.

In a joint statement issued in Bauchi State, the coalition said the timely interception had prevented potential attacks on civilians and religious centres across the region.

The statement was jointly signed by Job Samuel Danfulani of the Centre for Public Integrity; John Samuel Nangi of Nigeria Integrity Watch; Mohammed Ibrahim Sumaila of the Northern Council of Nigeria; Abdullahi Salisu of the Nigeria Ethnic Nationality Forum; and Hassana Mohammed of the Foundation for Democracy for Africa.

The organisations also commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing capable leaders to head the country’s security architecture, noting that the administration’s efforts to tackle insecurity and restore stability were yielding tangible results.

They particularly praised the leadership of the DSS Director-General, Oluwaseyi Tosin Ajayi, saying the Sokoto operation demonstrated the importance of intelligence-led operations in addressing security threats.

“This interception proves once again that no nation can effectively combat insecurity without credible intelligence gathering,” the coalition stated.

The group also applauded the professionalism of the DSS operatives and acknowledged the contributions of the military and the Nigeria Police Force to efforts to safeguard the country.

While commending the security agencies, the CSOs called on the Federal Government to strengthen border surveillance and security to prevent the continued influx of illicit firearms into the country.

They warned that unscrupulous elements might exploit the prevailing political climate to foment trouble, urging security agencies to remain focused on their responsibilities and avoid political distractions.

The coalition further called on Nigerians to support security operatives by providing timely and credible information that could assist in tackling criminal activities.

It stressed that insecurity threatened all Nigerians, irrespective of their political or religious affiliations, and urged collective efforts to protect lives and property.