Nda-Isaiah’s death painful exit of patriotic, detribalised Nigerian — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of the Publisher of Leadership newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah as painful, saying Nigeria had lost another patriotic and detribalised citizen.

The late Nda-Isaiah, who trained as a pharmacist, was a renowned columnist, and one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He died on Friday at the age of 58.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this on Saturday in a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, noting that the late publisher’s eternal passage came at a time when Nigeria needed more of his knowledge and wealth of experience in different areas of endeavours.

This was just as he quickly recalled that the late Nda-Isaiah’s Leadership newspaper, which he said had been at the forefront of fighting for a better society had just honoured him along with some prominent Nigerians for modest contributions to humanity and was looking forward to attending the event.

“Death is not what anybody has control over. It will come when it’s time. It is painful that the late Nda-Isaiah left at a time when some of us were looking forward to the Leadership newspaper event,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, therefore, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, the immediate family of the deceased, his friends and associates as well as the media industry, where the late Nda-Isaiah was a major player.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, saying that the late publisher would be sorely missed

