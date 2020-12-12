10 Nigerian Navy candidates die in auto crash in Jigawa
TEN youths, all indigenes of Gagarawa local government area in Jigawa State have died in a ghastly auto crash.
Report from the state indicated that the youths were in their way to Kano to participate in Nigerian Navy recruitment when the accident occurred along Ringim.
Confirming the accident, Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Audi Jinjiri said “there is fatal motor accident that occurred along Hadejia to Kano road in Ringim local local government area.”
The PPRO explained that “the accident involved a commercial golf 3 wagon conveying 12 passengers from Gagarawa to Kano.”
According to him, “the commercial vehicle rammed into parked DAF truck which developed mechanical fault and occupied a side of the opposite lane.”
Jinjiri confirmed that “10 persons lost their lives and two are in critical condition, although admitted at Ringim general hospital.
