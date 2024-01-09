The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) has commended the Minister of Interior and the entire team of the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) for the successful launch of the Automated Passport Registration System.

In a Press Release signed by Amb. Blessing A. Akinlosotu and Dr. Raymond Edoh, the Executive Director and Executive Secretary, respectively, the Council disclosed that the automated E-Passport Processing System initiated by the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubumi Tunji-Ojo is intended to enhance security by timely identification of fraudulent passport applications, through smart document verification officers stationed nationwide.

“The system will ensure thorough scrutiny of passport applications across all Local Government Areas, contributing to strengthening our national security.

The enhanced passport application process significantly advances the country’s security and migration frameworks. It promises quicker detection of fraudulent passport applications, aimed at reducing crime and illegal migrations while reinforcing the overall efficiency and reliability of the passport issuance system”. The Press Text asserted.

Further recounting the achievements of the Minister, the Leadership of NCSCN applauded Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo over some of his overwhelming landmark accomplishments that have awakened the hope of Nigerians in and outside the Country.

“His swift clearance of 204,000 backlog of passport applications within two weeks is a highly commendable, coupled with the removed of stringent bottlenecks in the acquisition of passports and other immigration documents.

Moreover, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s few days in office have witnessed an unprecedented promotion of about 32,361 personnel across the Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

This move underscores the commitment of the Renewed Hope Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in prioritizing the welfare of officers, a feat unprecedented in the history of paramilitary service in Nigeria” the Text continued

“Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo introduced User-friendly e-platforms for visa applications, allowing passport photo uploads via the immigration portal, under an Innovation called E-Platforms for Visa Processing. This initiative promises increased accessibility and convenience for Nigerians seeking visas.

Furtherance, the unveiling of enhanced e-passport facilities in key Nigerian Embassies across Europe stands as a testament to his commitment to improving service capabilities for Nigerian citizens abroad, particularly in Spain, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy.

He also went steps ahead to advocate for equitable compensation and initiated plans for a functional Pension Board, thus, boosting morale and productivity within the ranks.

His efforts signifies a pivotal step towards aligning paramilitary salaries with those of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), ensuring fairness and equity.

The proposal of Pension Boards for various security apparatus highlights his dedication to ensuring better welfare and equity within the sector” the NCSCN Press Text stated

“His Collaborative efforts led to the release of 4,000 inmates from correctional centers, showcasing his commitment to rehabilitation and social justice through strategic partnerships and financial assistance.

His few days in office has been marked by a series of groundbreaking achievements that have reshaped the landscape of service delivery, reformed policies, and placed the welfare of Nigerians at the forefront.

In recognition of his sterling performances, Leadership newspaper awarded him the Public Service Person Of The Year 2023.

According to Leadership, he was found worthy for finding his way into the hearts of millions of citizens for whom obtaining or renewing the Nigerian passport had become a nightmare; for his bold, extensive, and exceptional reforms in tackling the perennial passport booklet debacle at NIS in less than five weeks into his assumption of office.

In tandem with these accomplishments, Tunji-Ojo’s engagement with agencies, stakeholders, and international partners underscores his commitment to tackling illegal migration and organized crime, ensuring a safer and more secure nation”. The Text went on

The Civil Society Council, while throwing its weight behind him charged the Minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to remain focused on his national assignment as Nigerians believe in him and his leadership prowess, which has metamorphosed into tangible results.