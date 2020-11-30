NCoS suspends Deputy Controller Abubakar over alleged recruitment scam

THE Nigerian Correctional Service has suspended from Service, Deputy Controller of Corrections, Abubakar Mohammed Sani, who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) over alleged recruitment scam.

He was arraigned before Justice Hadiza Sabi’u Shagari of the Federal High Court Katsina on a six-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence.

Spokesperson of NCoS, Mr Augustine Njoku, in a statement on Monday said the Service on the approval of Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) had on October 26, 2020, suspended the above-mentioned officer based on the charge of gross misconduct reported against him.

He quoted the Controller General of Corrections, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, saying the service would not take lightly any case of any case of misconduct against any personnel of the service.

It can be recalled that recently the CDCFIB approved the dismissal of seven senior officers from the service based on the recommendation of the Senior Officers Disciplinary Committee.

The CGC called on members of the public with similar or any case against members of staff to forward such to the office for appropriate disciplinary actions.

He assures the public of the safe and humane custody of all those legally committed.

