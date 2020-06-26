NCDC confirms 684 new COVID-19 cases, total now 23,298

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 684 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 23,298.

The NCDC made the announcement on Friday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 26th of June 2020, 684 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 23298 cases have been confirmed, 8253 cases have been discharged and 554 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 684 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos(259),Oyo(76), Katsina(69), Delta(66), Rivers(46), Ogun(23), Edo(22), Osun(22), Ebonyi(21), FCT(20), Kaduna(16), Ondo(10), Imo(9), Abia(9), Gombe(5), Plateau(4), Bauchi(4), Ekiti(2), Anambra(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 9,741 8,140 1,475 126 FCT 1,676 1,126 518 32 Oyo 1,264 748 506 10 Kano 1,191 322 818 51 Rivers 982 408 536 38 Edo 873 573 267 33 Delta 781 589 170 22 Ogun 756 241 498 17 Kaduna 684 354 320 10 Katsina 528 239 267 22 Bauchi 497 61 424 12 Gombe 487 142 329 16 Borno 477 58 387 32 Jigawa 317 120 191 6 Plateau 298 134 156 8 Abia 297 121 173 3 Ebonyi 285 37 247 1 Imo 278 242 33 3 Kwara 217 83 128 6 Ondo 216 127 70 19 Enugu 202 160 37 5 Nasarawa 198 78 112 8 Bayelsa 184 131 41 12 Sokoto 140 7 118 15 Osun 106 54 47 5 Niger 84 44 37 3 Akwa Ibom 83 38 43 2 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Adamawa 73 30 37 6 Anambra 71 5 57 9 Kebbi 71 23 42 6 Yobe 56 3 45 8 Benue 47 31 15 1 Ekiti 40 10 28 2 Taraba 19 9 10 0 Kogi 3 3 0 0

