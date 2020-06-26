NCDC confirms 684 new COVID-19 cases, total now 23,298

By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 684 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 684 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 23,298.

The NCDC made the announcement on Friday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 26th of June 2020, 684 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 23298 cases have been confirmed, 8253 cases have been discharged and 554 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 684 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos(259),Oyo(76), Katsina(69), Delta(66), Rivers(46), Ogun(23), Edo(22), Osun(22), Ebonyi(21), FCT(20), Kaduna(16), Ondo(10), Imo(9), Abia(9), Gombe(5), Plateau(4), Bauchi(4), Ekiti(2), Anambra(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 9,741 8,140 1,475 126
FCT 1,676 1,126 518 32
Oyo 1,264 748 506 10
Kano 1,191 322 818 51
Rivers 982 408 536 38
Edo 873 573 267 33
Delta 781 589 170 22
Ogun 756 241 498 17
Kaduna 684 354 320 10
Katsina 528 239 267 22
Bauchi 497 61 424 12
Gombe 487 142 329 16
Borno 477 58 387 32
Jigawa 317 120 191 6
Plateau 298 134 156 8
Abia 297 121 173 3
Ebonyi 285 37 247 1
Imo 278 242 33 3
Kwara 217 83 128 6
Ondo 216 127 70 19
Enugu 202 160 37 5
Nasarawa 198 78 112 8
Bayelsa 184 131 41 12
Sokoto 140 7 118 15
Osun 106 54 47 5
Niger 84 44 37 3
Akwa Ibom 83 38 43 2
Zamfara 76 0 71 5
Adamawa 73 30 37 6
Anambra 71 5 57 9
Kebbi 71 23 42 6
Yobe 56 3 45 8
Benue 47 31 15 1
Ekiti 40 10 28 2
Taraba 19 9 10 0
Kogi 3 3 0 0

