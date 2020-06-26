NCDC confirms 684 new COVID-19 cases, total now 23,298

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 684 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 23,298.
The NCDC made the announcement on Friday night via its Twitter handle.
“On the 26th of June 2020, 684 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 23298 cases have been confirmed, 8253 cases have been discharged and 554 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 684 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos(259),Oyo(76), Katsina(69), Delta(66), Rivers(46), Ogun(23), Edo(22), Osun(22), Ebonyi(21), FCT(20), Kaduna(16), Ondo(10), Imo(9), Abia(9), Gombe(5), Plateau(4), Bauchi(4), Ekiti(2), Anambra(1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|9,741
|8,140
|1,475
|126
|FCT
|1,676
|1,126
|518
|32
|Oyo
|1,264
|748
|506
|10
|Kano
|1,191
|322
|818
|51
|Rivers
|982
|408
|536
|38
|Edo
|873
|573
|267
|33
|Delta
|781
|589
|170
|22
|Ogun
|756
|241
|498
|17
|Kaduna
|684
|354
|320
|10
|Katsina
|528
|239
|267
|22
|Bauchi
|497
|61
|424
|12
|Gombe
|487
|142
|329
|16
|Borno
|477
|58
|387
|32
|Jigawa
|317
|120
|191
|6
|Plateau
|298
|134
|156
|8
|Abia
|297
|121
|173
|3
|Ebonyi
|285
|37
|247
|1
|Imo
|278
|242
|33
|3
|Kwara
|217
|83
|128
|6
|Ondo
|216
|127
|70
|19
|Enugu
|202
|160
|37
|5
|Nasarawa
|198
|78
|112
|8
|Bayelsa
|184
|131
|41
|12
|Sokoto
|140
|7
|118
|15
|Osun
|106
|54
|47
|5
|Niger
|84
|44
|37
|3
|Akwa Ibom
|83
|38
|43
|2
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Adamawa
|73
|30
|37
|6
|Anambra
|71
|5
|57
|9
|Kebbi
|71
|23
|42
|6
|Yobe
|56
|3
|45
|8
|Benue
|47
|31
|15
|1
|Ekiti
|40
|10
|28
|2
|Taraba
|19
|9
|10
|0
|Kogi
|3
|3
|0
|0
