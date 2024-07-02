The Leadership of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM), a Pan-African Group, has distanced itself from any July 7 (77) celebration, falsely claimed in some quarters to be the group’s founding day anniversary.

The NBM in a statement released by its National Public Relations Officer, Ajibo Sam-Brown, on Monday, July 1, 2024, said that the Movement had no celebration nor anniversary known as July 7 (7/7), adding that those spreading the falsehood were not members of the NBM of Africa but imposters and charlatans.

According to the statement; “July 7th (7/7)” as acclaimed by the enemies of the NBM of Africa founding date is false and not recognised by the Pan-Africanist group”.

“NBM of Africa is an Organisation that has all its activities documented, promotes peace, and condemns in its entirety illegality”.

“And in the history of NBM of Africa, there is no place where JULY 7 was documented as founders day; hence it is a misnomer for any group of persons to ascribe NBM of Africa to that date, and also NBM of Africa is not Black Axe. NBM of Africa has no relationship with Black Axe, NBM of Africa disassociates itself from the name “Black Axe”.

It warned all its members across the world to be mindful of such gatherings which it said might come in the name of the NBM of Africa and report same to the security operatives.

“By this notice, all members of the Organization are succinctly warned to be wary and distance themselves from any gathering of such and should help report any gathering of such to the nearest police station,” it concluded.

