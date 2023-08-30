The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, said on Wednesday that a holistic collaboration among all security agencies is required to address the country’s insecurity problem.

Ribadu stated this in a paper he presented at the ongoing Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) with the theme, “Getting it Right: Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building.”

Ribadu, who was represented by Mr Anthony Oluborode, said stability could not be achieved with the rampant insecurity and that there must be closer inter-agency collaboration as well as capacity building to ensure success in the fight against insecurity.

“National security is a collective effort where all ministries, departments, agencies, civil society groups, and citizens have to work together to ensure a secure nation. Community support is also critical in curbing insecurity.

“The goal is to get the police to take full charge of internal security without having to invite the military to wade into internal security of the country so that they can focus on external security,” he said.

While saying that there is an urgent need for the employment of the youth so as to keep their minds engaged and away from crime, the NSA also made a case for the strengthening of the legislative framework, review of strategies and policies on security and that the government would spare nothing to ensure synergy among all security agencies.





Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Police, DIG Frank Mba said that reforming the police was one of the most effective ways to curb insecurity, saying that the strength of the Nigerian Police Force was abysmal in comparison to police in other countries.

“Nigeria is abysmally under-policed as you have one policeman securing between 600 to 800 citizens while, in other countries, it is one policeman to at most 400 citizens, he said and identified the security issues affecting the six geo-political regions of the country to include Terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, herders- farmers clash, human trafficking and secession.

He also identified arson, oil bunkering, crude theft, and substance abuse as some of the main security challenges the country was grappling with and pointed out that the security issues had been escalated by climate change, economic exclusivity, and globalization, which made it possible and easy for citizens to copy crimes from other countries.

Also speaking, the Emir of Gumi, in Zamfara, retired Justice Lawal Gumi, said the role of traditional and religious leaders in curbing insecurity could not be overemphasised.

He said that most of those who perpetrate crime are morally depraved, high on drugs, and do not listen to the sanctimonious preaching of clerics and continuous advocacy.

Gumi finally called for the replication of the Amotekun model used in Ondo in other states as a practical solution to curbing insecurity since it appeared to be working in the South West.