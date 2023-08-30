Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima on Wednesday tasked the board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to appeal to the Saudi Arabian authorities with a view to rescinding their decision to feed Nigerian pilgrims during the five-day Hajj rites in the Holy Land.

Shettima gave the task when NAHCON management board met with him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to formally brief him on the outcome of the 2023 Hajj.

A press release made available to Tribune Online by NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Alhaji Mousa Ubandawaki, informed that the Vice-President said the weather coupled with the climate change experienced globally made it imperative for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to allow state pilgrims welfare boards to feed their pilgrims to avert physical or health discomfort during the Hajj rites.

According to Senator Shettima, whose office now supervises NAHCON, “It is essential for the Kingdom to review its feeling mechanism in the Masha’ir (holy sites) with weather and climate change.

“Many of the pilgrims if not fed with their local delicacies might not have the physical strength to perform the spiritual exercise which is the main purpose of Hajj.

“I will, therefore, urge you to appeal and persuade them to temper the economic consideration in favour of the well-being of the pilgrims.”

The Vice-President then praised the management board for the successful completion of the 2023 Hajj and urged them to embark on broad and aggressive education and enlightenment for the 2024 Hajj to ensure smooth and hitch-free operation.

Earlier, NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, briefed the Vice-President on the 2023 Hajj and steps towards preparation for the 2024 Hajj.

Hassan said the 2023 Hajj was not without its challenges, but with the support and intervention of the Vice-President, especially in transferring funds to the Kingdom, they were overcome.

The NAHCON boss, who highlighted some of the board’s achievements since its inception in 2020, said the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS), the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN) and the development of the economy were part of the transformational arrangements to ensure a sustainable Hajj economy.

Ubandawaki stated that Hassan was in company with the Commissioner in charge of Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance (PPMF), Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai; Commissioner in charge of Operations and Licensing, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa; Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleman Momoh, Secretary of the Commission, Dr Rabiu Kontagora and a host of the management staff of the Commission on the visit.





