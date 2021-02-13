NBA condemns arrest of Lekki tollgate protesters by Police

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the arrest of protesters by the Police at the Lekki Tollgate, Lagos on Saturday.

The President of the association, Mr Olumide Akpata, said in a statement that the arrest of the protesters is a disrespect to their fundamental right to organise peaceful protests.

According to the NBA boss, “The images and footage of the unlawful actions of the Nigerian Police at the Lekki Tollgate Lagos are truly shocking. The Nigerian Bar Association condemns the brazen disrespect for the fundamental rights of unarmed citizens who are merely exercising their rights to peaceful protests.

“We are currently working together with members of our Association to ensure the release of those detained. At the moment, we understand that the detainees are spread across Panti, Adeniji and Ikeja Police Stations and that they are currently being denied access to their Lawyers.

“This is totally unacceptable and we call on the Police to immediately release them or allow them unhindered access to their lawyers.

“For protesters who do not have legal representation, the NBA is setting up a team of volunteer lawyers who will immediately represent them,” the statement read.

The protest of the youth is against the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel for the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to open the tollgate where soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters last year.

