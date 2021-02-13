OccupyLekki: Court grants Mr Macaroni, 39 other protesters bail

A Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos has granted bail to the 40 protesters arraigned before it by the Nigerian Police on Saturday evening.

The protesters, who were arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate in the early hours of Saturday, were charged for failing to comply with the quarantine law, breach of the public peace, and harassment.

The protesters were Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, Answer Harrison, Adekanbi Kayode, Yemi Orungbamila, Anjorin Joseph, Paul Terkuma, Dayo Keshinro, Belema Briggs, Olanrewaju Olonta and 29 others.

According to the charge sheet, the protesters who are 40 in number were charged on three counts

“Count 1, that you the above-named defendants on February 13, 2021, at Lekki Toll Plaza in the Yaba Magisterial District did conspire among yourselves to commit a misdemeanour likely to cause a breach of the peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“Count 2, that you the above-named defendants on February 13, 2021, at Lekki Toll Plaza in the Yaba Magisterial District in a public space gathered yourselves to harass and cause unnecessary alarm and panic in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 168 (1)(e) and punishable under section 168 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“Count 3, that you the above-named defendants on February 13, 2021, at Lekki Toll Plaza in the Yaba Magisterial District did fail to comply with the restriction/ prohibition Quarantine law which prohibit any social gathering to avoid spreading and contracting of coronavirus and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 5 of the Quarantine Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004 and domesticated under Public Health Law of the Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.” It reads

Earlier, An American artiste, Robyn Rihanna Fenty is popularly known as Rihanna noted that peaceful protest is a human right while reacting to the arrest of the protesters via her verified Twitter handle@Rihanna.

