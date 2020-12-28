Navy rescues 12 in Tarkwa Bay passenger boat accident

Latest News
By Olalekan Olabulo
boat accident on Tarkwa Bay
Twelve occupants of a passenger boat that capsized in the Tarkwa Bay area of Lagos were on Sunday rescued by men of the Nigerian Navy.
The information officer of the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy Thomas Otuji confirmed the rescue in a press statement he signed and made available to journalists on Monday.
The Navy spokesperson said “men of Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT attached to the newly established Forward Operations Base TARKWA BAY and Nigerian Navy Boat Service (SBS) personnel averted what could have been a Black Sunday for passengers of an Outboard Engines Boat along the Tarkwa Bay axis when their boat capsized.
“Specifically, on the 27 of December 2020, boats conveying 12 passengers capsized due to heavy wave caused by another boat transiting the same area at about 8:10 pm leaving their occupants scampering for help.”
Otuji also stated that “the Nigerian Navy whose men were at the vicinity on routine patrols immediately deployed to the scene for search and rescue operations.”
He also stated that “all passengers onboard the ill-fated boat were rescued alive and conveyed to the Naval Medical Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island Lagos for immediate medical care.
“Once again, boat operators and passengers are strongly advised to adhere to safety guidelines and measures before embarking on any trip,” the Navy spokesman advised.
He further advised that “relevant unions and associations are further advised to ensure that safety gears are provided by their members for passengers and to enforce the compulsory use of the safety gears by all passengers.
“Additionally, boat drivers should be subjected to regular and mandatory training and medical checks.”
According to him “these measures are necessary because the mishap in the first place was caused by an unprofessional boat driver with poor judgement and with no regard to the safety of others while plying the waters.”
He assured that “on our part, the Western Naval Command will continue to render necessary assistance in fulfilment of its mandate on aid to civil authority, especially the security and safety of lives  property in its area of responsibility.”
“Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to remain patriotic and support measures emplaced by the command to checkmate untoward actions by criminal elements in the maritime sector. Onward Together.”

 

