Arrested Civil Defense Officer, Adakole Wasn’t Among Ochacho Carnival Security Team—Source

Following reports doing the rounds in the media and on online platforms that Jennifer Robert and an unidentified person were allegedly killed at the just concluded Ochacho Carnival, held in Otukpo, Benue State, it has been gathered that the incident reportedly happened two streets away from the venue of the carnival.

Reports earlier suggest that the carnival turned bloody has been refuted by an inside source who alleged that all the security men attached to the carnival were all tagged and giving the mandate to secure the corporate event to ensure that everyone abide by all COVID-19 protocols.

The said malicious reports were said to discredit the successful carnival that went viral.

An online platforms had reported that gun shots were heard around 11:00pm when policemen believed to be on duty at the event tried to molest fans to the venue.

But an inside source alleged that a drunk gun-wielding Civil Defense officer identified as Adakole Kapon, opened fire on the female victim, Jennifer Robert, over a yet to be established dispute between them which left her dead.

The source said: “Let me inform the general public that the said incident did not occur at the venue of the Ochacho Carnival. The incident reportedly happened at some two streets away from the venue of the carnival.

“An allegedly drunk gun-wielding Civil Defense officer simply identified as Adakole Kapon opened fire on the female victim, Jennifer Robert, over a yet to be established dispute between the both of them and left her dead. It was also reported that a stray bullet hit the male victim who also died on the spot,” he said.

After the shooting, report says attempts by Mr. Adakole Kapon to escape the area met a brick wall as passersby rushed to the venue of the incident and apprehended the gun-wielding Civil Defense officer who has been taken to the Otukpo Divisional Headquarters of the Nigerian Police for further actions.

At the venue , large quantities of nose masks and hand sanitizers were made available to all participants in other to prevent person-to-person transmission of the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

“Let me advise rumour mongers and hired propagandists who are out to tarnish the enviable image of King Muhammed Adah, also known as Ochacho, to desist from such forthwith, otherwise legitimate actions would be taken against anyone found wanting in this regard.

“While we appeal to the public, especially supporters and fans of King Muhammed Ochacho, to exercise calmness and remain law-abiding in the face of this ignoble act since the Nigerian Police, Otukpo command has launched full investigation into this wanton killing, we pray for the soul of the victims to rest in the Lord,” the source concluded.