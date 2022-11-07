Navy rescues 10 from capsized fishing trawler in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has rescued 10 crew members from a fishing trawler christened OLOKUN XII, which capsized within the Lagos channel in the early hours of Monday.

Commander Edward Yeibo, spokesperson of the Western Naval Command, said in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

Yeibo said that the capsized trawler was being towed by another trawler, OLOKUN IV, within the Lagos channel.

“Unfortunately, the vessel collided with a merchant vessel, MSC CORUNA, leading to the capsize of the fishing trawler OLOKUN XII.

“Fortunately, the NNS BEECROFT patrol team was on routine patrol which led to the prompt rescue of 10 crew members from the trawler.

“Thereafter, the rescued crew members were handed over to the officials of the company, named Barnaly Fishing Company Limited,” he added.

Yeibo said that the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Malami Haruna, urged seafarers to navigate with caution and due consideration to international regulations.

Haruna said this would help to prevent collision while transiting within the nation’s maritime domain.