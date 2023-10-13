The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has apprehended a wooden fishing boat laden with 44 bags of parboiled rice in the creeks of Agbara, Lagos State.

The Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said this in a statement by the Base Information Officer, Sub-Lt, on Thursday in Lagos. Happiness Collins.

Oguntuga said the NNS BEECROFT’s team, during a routine patrol on Oct. 11, apprehended the boat carrying the bags of rice..

He said the state-of-the-art Maritime Domain Awareness Facility, the Falcon Eye Alignment, aided the feat.

“The occupants, upon sighting the patrol team, abandoned the boat and fled.

“The patrol team secured the boat and off-loaded 44 bags of parboiled rice.

“Following established protocols, the 44 bags of rice were transported to NNS BEECROFT Base and handed over to officials of the Nigerian Customs Service for further necessary action,” he said.

The commander said that the Navy would continue to sustain efforts at enforcing custom laws and assist in upholding government policies, which included empowering small and medium-scale enterprises to flourish.

“The action of the Nigerian Navy at confiscating contraband, particularly the prevention of importation of foreign rice into the country, will undoubtedly boost efforts of local farmers towards revenue generation.

“This is necessary to ameliorate poverty and food insecurity for economic prosperity,” he said.

Oguntuga added the Navy, under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, remained resolute in curbing all forms of maritime crimes toward bolstering national security and stability.

