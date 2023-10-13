The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has removed restrictions on the importation of all 43 items that were previously subject to restrictions as per the 2015 Circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/010 and its subsequent addendums.

The apex bank has authorised these items to access foreign exchange for purchase within the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

Here is a full list of items that are no longer contraband for importation

1 Rice

2 Cement

3 Margarine

4 Palm kernel

5 Palm oil products

6 Vegetable oils

7 Meat and processed meat products

8 Vegetables and processed vegetable products

9 Poultry and processed poultry products

10 Tinned fish in sauce (Geisha)/sardine

11 Cold rolled steel sheets

12 Galvanized steel sheets

13 Roofing sheets

14 Wheelbarrows

15 Head pans

16 Metal boxes and containers

17 Enamelware

18 Steel drums

19 Steel pipes

20 Wire rods (deformed and not deformed)

21 Iron rods

22 Reinforcing bars

23 Wire mesh

24 Steel nails

25 Security and razor fencing and poles

26 Wood particle boards and panels

27 Wood fiberboards and panels

28 Plywood boards and panels

29 Wooden doors

30 Toothpicks

31 Glass and glassware

32 Kitchen utensils

33 Tableware

34 Tiles-vitrified and ceramic

35 Gas cylinders

36 Woven fabrics

37 Clothes

38 Plastic and rubber products

39 Polypropylene granules

40 Cellophane wrappers and bags

41 Soap and cosmetics

42 Tomatoes/tomato pastes

43 Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases

