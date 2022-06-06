National assembly complex deserted, as workers begin indefinite strike

• As Reps postpone resumption by 7 days

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
National assembly workers strike
The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) and National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) have commenced an indefinitely strike to press home their demands for full payment of the outstanding 24 months of National Minimum Wage and other Conditions of Service.
The PASAN Executive Committee members who mounted surveillance at the entrance of the National Assembly complex chanted solidarity songs: ‘Solidarity forever, solidarity forever, solidarity forever for the Union makes us strong’s.
As of the time of filing this report, all business activities including banks and offices of the Senators and members of the House of Representatives have been shut down, as staff were prevented from entering the complex.
Tribune Online learnt that the strike is over the failure of the National Assembly Management to implement the subsisting memorandum of understanding (MoU) jointly signed by NASC, NASS management and PASAN on April 13, 2021, for payment of all arrears for staff.
According to the Association, “highlight of the items in the MoU include but not limited to 24 months arrears of Minimum Wage/Consequential Adjustment out of which Management paid only 16 months, leaving a balance of 8 months 13 days.
“Full implementation of the Conditions of Service as entered to in the MoU signed in April 2021. To which implementation had started but stopped.”
Meanwhile, the earlier scheduled resumption of the House of Representatives has been extended by one week.

 

